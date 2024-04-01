April 2 Special Elections: A look at what's on ballots in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — From school bonds to city elections, a range of special elections in Green Country will happen April 2.

Chouteau-Mazie Public Schools

A lot of these special elections focus on school bonds, such as Chouteau-Mazie Public Schools.

This bond would replace an expiring one from over a decade ago, meaning taxes would not change.

If the bond passes, student pick-up-drop-off lanes would move closer to the perimeter of the campus for safety, and many buildings would see new, more secure entrances.

A new building would double as classroom space and extra storm shelter space for middle and high school students and staff.



Grove Public Schools

One major special election is for the largest bond in Grove Public Schools' history, at $129 million.

It aims to bring district-wide upgrades to plumbing, HVAC, windows, and playgrounds.

The bond would also finance storm shelters that double as activity centers at both the lower and upper elementary schools.

District plans in the bond also include roofing and flooring upgrades, an indoor practice facility, an agricultural education complex, and a new junior high school.

However, GPS Superintendent Pat Dodson said the bond would increase the district's property tax by 10% yearly, if approved.



Tulsa Public Schools

Another set of elections to highlight are those for multiple seats on Tulsa Public Schools' Board of Education.

Those living in board districts 2, 5, and 6 will have a chance to elect school board members. Click here to find your polling place, board district, and more.

Bartlesville

Some elections focus on local government, like Bartlesville, where leaders plan to amend the city charter.

Voters will see a larger-than-normal ballot, with 10 propositions up for discussion.

The changes up for vote look at the city charter and amendments they hope will streamline the governmental process.

Some major changes would be moving all city elections to April versus multiple times throughout the year, staggering councilor terms so they don't all fall off at the same time, and holding those elections annually.

