AppleTV+ sets 'Killers of the Flower Moon' stream date

TULSA, Okla. — AppleTV+ officially set a streaming release date for the globally celebrated film "Killers of the Flower Moon."

The critically acclaimed movie about the violent murders of oil-wealthy Osage Nation members hit theaters on October 20.

The film depicts the true story of marriage to murder; how non-Osage members married and then murdered their spouses to obtain their oil head rights.

Since the films theatrical release it garnered heavy praise among viewers and Osage Nation leaders. Most leaders attending various premieres and screening along with the film's cast.

The movie directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese was filmed in its majority in Oklahoma over the span of seven months in 2021. After the release some communities are seeing an increase in tourism.

2 News went to Fairfax and Pawhuska to talk to business owners who are experiencing the economic increase in their areas.

Fans of the film have patently waited for the film to hit streaming platforms. On January 4, it was announced the film is slated to be released on AppleTV+ on January 12.

