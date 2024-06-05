'Anti-loitering domes' installed outside Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Some QuikTrips have a new look out front after the company installed what it's calling "anti-loitering domes."

The 3D-printed half-domes are part of a pilot program QT is testing to curb an "increase in loitering," according to QT Corporate Communications Manager Aisha Jefferson.

“In an effort to provide the highest quality products and service, QuikTrip is continuously looking for and deploying innovative solutions to create an in-store experience that maintains the safety and wellbeing of our customers and employees – a commitment and responsibility we take very seriously," Jefferson said in a statement.

2 News asked QuikTrip how many locations in Tulsa have this new tool, but the company didn't answer that question.

After checking a handful of locations, 2 News found the anti-loitering domes at the QuikTrip on Admiral and Yale.

Loitering, when it comes to the law, is the act of remaining or lingering in a public place with no valid or legal purpose or reason to do so.

The domes aim to stop loitering by preventing people from leaning or sleeping up against the store's walls.

"At a select number of stores, we have introduced 3D printed anti-loitering domes as a pilot program to address an increase in loitering. We will continue to take the necessary actions to provide our customers with the best experience while ensuring the safety of both our employees and communities in which we are honored to serve,” said the rest of Jefferson's statement.

