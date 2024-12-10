'Angering': People in Salina petition former Supt. name approved for fieldhouse

SALINA, Okla. — People in Salina are petitioning the former superintendent's name not to be displayed on the school's fieldhouse.

2 News told you a lawsuit was filed under his administration accusing a teacher of lewd molestation with several students.

"Yeah, they're wanting to put his name on that. That's bullcrap," said a person who lives in Salina. She wanted to stay anonymous because her family owns a business in town.

The school board unanimously approved the naming in February, the same month the district settled a $2.6 million negligence lawsuit.

"It feels really like our school board is really disconnected from our community," a parent whose kids go to Salina Public Schools. The parent also wanted to stay anonymous.

While the field house doesn't yet display the name of Tony Thomas, it's been designated the "Tony Thomas Field House." Something people tell me is upsetting especially as the lawsuit fell under his administration.

In March of 2019, John Horner, a teacher was accused of inappropriately touching several students, 12 of which were named in a lawsuit filed in November of 2020.

After the investigations, the families and victims sued the district saying the school was negligent in its reporting and handling of the situation.

A petition started by a Salina parent on Change.org is calling for the removal of Thomas's name.

"Yeah, that is angering," said Riley Moore.

He recently built a home in Salina. He said the former superintendent caused many problems even for those without kids.

2 News previously told you Salina taxpayers are footing the bill in property taxes for the remaining $1.6 million.

This comes after the district's liability insurance only covered $1 million of the lawsuit.

"Once the house got built, it's a 1,800 sqft house with three acres of land. Pretty average-sized house and my property taxes this year we $4,100 which is more than three times my mortgage payments," Moore said.

People in and out of the schools have their own reasons for wanting the name removed.

On Change.org the creator of the petition their reasoning for wanting the name removed.

"We believe in a future where our field house represents the unity, progress, and dedication of competent leaders who truly serve our children and school district," the post said.

2 News reached out to the current superintendent to see if he would go on camera for an interview. He responded with a text that said the school has no comment about the field house name.

