America's first major prima balleria, Maria Tallchief honored on 99th birthday

TULSA, Okla. — America's first major prima ballerina, Maria Tallchief would have turned 99 on Jan. 24. In honor of her birthday the Oklahoma Historical Society shared a collection of photos commemorating her career and achievements.



Tallchief was born on January 24, 1925, to parents Alexander and Ruth Porter Tall Chief in Fairfax, Okla. Being of Osage decent Tallchief learned many of the traditions of the Nation through her grandmother Eliza Bigheart Tall Chief.

When Maria was 8-years-old her mother wanted to provide more opportunities for her family so they moved to California.

While in California Maria took piano and dance lessons, the latter leading her to a career her long lasting career, little did she know at the time. In her younger years Maria improved on her skills and techniques working hard to be recognized as a dancer.

After graduating from high school, Maria moved to New York City where she began apprentice work at the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo.

A not so well known fact about Maria is that her original name growing up was Elizabeth (Betty) Marie Tallchief. While being a member at Ballet Russe, the company requested she changed her name to Maria Tallchieva. However, the Oklahoma Historical Society said Maria loved being an Osage Nation member and refused to change her last name that held her families history.

She later married Russian choreographer George Balanchine in 1946. She performed in shows such as "The FireBird," "Swan lake" and "The Nutcracker" under her tenure as a ballerina.

The show "The Firebird" captured her talents and launched her career as a prima ballerina. A prima ballerina is the principal dancer for the company.



In the 1950's she was the highest paid prima ballerina making $2,000 a week.

She and Balanchine annulled their marriage, with Tallchief later marrying for a second and then third time while dancing around the world. Her third marriage was her longest lasting until 2004 when her husband, Henry Paschen, sadly passed away.

With Paschen, Maria had her only child, named Elise Maria Paschen. As of Jan. 2024, Elise is living in Chicago and is one of the co-founders and editors of Poetry in Motion.

Maria earned many honors and recognition for her career in dance. One of the most notable was the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors in 1996.

Her legacy is memorialized in a statue outside of the Tulsa Historical Society along with her sister Marjorie Tallchief near 31st and S Peoria Ave.

Maria died in Chicago on April 11, 2013. She is still known as Oklahoma's Firebird, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.

