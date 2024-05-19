American Red Cross of Oklahoma hosts multiagency resource center at Barnsdall Elementary

BARNSDALL, Okla. — The American Red Cross and its partners set up a multiagency resource center at Barnsdall Elementary School's gym to provide assistance to those affected by the May 6 tornado.

Mary Jane Coffman, Disaster Program Manager with the American Red Cross of Oklahoma, said the center offers financial assistance, legal advice, gift cards, and debris cleanup help.

"It's sad because it's so many people that are impacted," said Coffman. "That's why we're here is to make sure we're connecting and seeing everybody that we can."

Among those seeking help were Paula and Dave MacKinney, whose home of 58 years suffered extensive damage in the tornado.

"Everybody, they were so wonderful. They understood what we was going through," said Paula MacKinney. "Some of them prayed for us, which I was so appreciative."

The couple received offers of help from organizations like Samaritan's Purse to repair their house.

Outside the center, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints distributed over 400 boxes of food, which Paula MacKinney appreciated.

"Even if we didn't really need it right away, I'm sure we can use it down the long run," she said.

Since May 6, the American Red Cross said it has provided over 30,000 meals and hundreds of overnight shelter stays to those affected by the tornado.

Coffman encouraged those who couldn't attend the event to call 1-800-RED-CROSS for assistance.

