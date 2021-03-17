American Airlines provides COVID-19 vaccine for Tulsa employees

TULSA, Okla. — American Airlines started vaccinating employees Tuesday in Tulsa. Premise Health staff distributed doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the airline's base maintenance facility.
"Our folks have not taken a day off through this entire pandemic," said Ed Sangricco, managing director of Tulsa base maintenance. "They have been great about coming to work and moving our aircraft, and so this is going to be wonderful to get as many people vaccinated as possible."
On top of the vaccine's protection, American Airlines employees had another incentive to get the shot. The company said it's giving team members who get the shot an extra vacation day next year.
