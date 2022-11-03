American Airlines partners with Spartan College to develop a pilot pipeline

TULSA, Okla. — If you have boarded a plane in the last six months, you might be one of the thousands that has battled a delayed canceled flight. That may be partly because the airline industry is facing a pilot shortage.

Right now, the industry is 8,000 pilots short, that's eleven percent of that's eleven percent of the workforce. A report by Oliver Wyman shows that number might reach 30,000 by 2025. However, a new partnership between a Tulsa flight school and a major airline is hoping to change that.

"If you look at the United States overall, in terms of the flight training market, there’s a big need right now for pilots," Robert Polston, CEO of Spartan College of Aeronautics said.

Airlines work to fill thousands of empty pilot positions. This week, American Airlines, announced a partnership with Tulsa's Spartan College of Aeronautics to train a new pipeline of pilots.

“This is really our first partnership that’s really national in scope and scale and I think that American has identified the investment and the potential of Tulsa, as a great training area," Polston said.

The new partnership allows American Airlines cadets to earn their FAA certificates and ratings while they get their associates. They also qualify for a restricted airline transport pilot certificate, which can be completed in as few as 17 months, as opposed to four years.

“They do about four lessons in a flight simulator, and then after that, we get them on a plane and then hopefully, within the first week that they start they are in the air flying," Diego Rojas said.

Rojas is a pilot and flight instructor at Spartan College. He said people interested in the cadet program should apply through American Airlines. Then, they choose from three schools to get their pilot training.

Polston said Tulsa's amenities, air-space, and location attracted American to choose Spartan as one of its training schools.

“Students are able to enjoy the benefits of a college that are in the American Cadet Academy, which is projected to grow significantly because American needs a lot of pilots for the airline and for its regional carriers," Polston said.

The first few cadets are expected to enroll this December with more expected to enroll next year.

