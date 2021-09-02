Amber Alert issued for missing Oklahoma City newborn

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing newborn Thursday morning.

Police say Midaysia Highwalker, a 20-year-old woman, took her 3-month-old daughter, Leyla Rivera, around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

They believe Highwalker and Rivera were last seen near the 4500 block of South Sante Fe Avenue in Oklahoma City. Rivera was seen wearing a yellow outfit with white daisies on them.

It is unknown what Highwalker was wearing or what vehicle is driving.

Oklahoma City Police Department

If you see Highwalker or Rivera, please contact Oklahoma City police or your nearby police department.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

