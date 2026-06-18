'Always there to help': Brother remembers Tavian Williams following drowning

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A Wagoner family is grieving after the drowning death of 21-year-old Tavian Williams at Silver Canyon RV Ranch near Summit June 17.

Williams’ brother, David, shared the heartbreaking moments leading up to the tragedy and remembered the man he said inspired so many people.

“I recorded him jumping, and he never came back up,” David said.

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According to David, he and his brother arrived at the swimming area around 6 p.m. on June 17 to spend time together.

David said Williams jumped into the water from a ledge but quickly found himself in trouble.

“He yelled help, but it was like something just snatched him. He seemed fine initially,” David said.

David said Williams never resurfaced. After realizing his brother was missing, David immediately called 911. He said a search of the water did not begin until Thursday morning, when Williams’ body was ultimately found.

“We viewed him before leaving, and it’s rough. It’s just so rough,” David said.

As he struggled with the loss, David said he continues thinking about the future his brother had planned.

“All of these plans that he had and where he wants to go and where he wants his life to go, just for now, all of that to be done and over with,” he said.

David described Williams as a role model, an inspiration, and someone who loved creating music. He said his brother was always willing to help others.

“If that was somebody else in that water, he wouldn’t have hesitated to jump in,” David said.

As family and friends continue mourning, they said they were holding onto memories of a young man who brought joy, inspiration, and music into the lives of so many.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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