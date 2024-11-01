ALUMNI LEGACY: Booker T graduates come back to teach at high school

TULSA, Okla. — The first principal at Booker T Washington High School, Ellis Walker Woods, intentionally hired alumni to return and teach. That legacy is still going strong more than 100 years later. 2 News sat down with three current educators who graduated from the prestigious high school.

On the stage is where drama teacher Kaicee Mayo thrives. 2 News caught up with her on Oct. 30, the day she taught students the ever-important curtain call.

“Just give them an opportunity to feel like a superstar,” said Kaicee Mayo.

It’s on the very same stage where she honed her love of acting.

“I got here to Booker T and I started doing musicals and plays here and got my first leading role right here in this building, and I’ve been hooked ever since,” said Mayo.

KJRH

She’s one of dozens of employees who attended Booker T for high school and made it a mission to return.

“It’s family,” said Mayo. “It’s community. It’s collaboration. I don’t feel like I’m coming to work. I feel like I’m coming home.”

That homecoming includes several familiar faces for Mayo, like computer science teacher Ramona Rogers, who was friends with her mom.

On Oct. 30 Mrs. Rogers class was working on a new 3D printer. She says it’s a perfect example of computer science, a mix of creativity and discovery. Those are two things she likes to spark in her students.

“If they get those life lessons they’ll be better suited for when they leave these walls,” said Ramona Rogers.

KJRH

For Rogers, the last three years teaching at her alma mater have been filled with gratitude. First, for the ability to pour into her student’s live and second for being a source of comfort and an open door knowing exactly how many of these students feel because she once walked in their shoes.

“You’re taking pride in your school and your environment, but not only that the lives that you are touching and allowing them to soar and become all they’re supposed to be,” said Rogers.

2 News sat in the library with Rogers and Mayo pouring over old yearbooks. The class of 2006 and 1988 were on full display. The teachers say it’s a full circle moment as they reflect on the young minds, they’re now helping shape.

“I’m like, hey, I walked the halls just like you,” said Mayo. “I’ve been where you are. I’ve had these rigorous courses the same ones you’ve had. I’ve struggled too, and I made it through, and you’re going to be alright too.”

Librarian Willow Hoxie pulled out the memories and had plenty of her own. She’s a proud member of the Booker T Washington class of 2012.

“I loved my time here at Booker T,” said Willow Hoxie. “I was very involved. I was a 4-year member of the T Connection band.”

Looking through her senior yearbook, Hoxie smiled as she remembered the band. As she maintains the Booker T library collection and helps preserve the school's history, she’s thankful her years at Booker T are a part of that legacy.

Local News GALLERY: Booker T graduates come back to teach at high school

“As an alumni coming back, I find that really important to not just talk about like what I do here at the school but what I’ve done previously and how it’s led me back here,” said Hoxie.

The road back to Booker T can take on many different forms, but for these educators, there’s no place they’d rather be.

“That’s what I love,” said Mayo. “We’re all really a community and family and that’s the biggest thing.”

Tulsa Public Schools says there are 28 Booker T graduates who are currently on faculty and staff at the high school.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

