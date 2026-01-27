Although rent is up 1-4% annually, Tulsa remains comparably affordable

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa renters are feeling the squeeze.

A quick scroll through local Reddit threads reveals plenty of frustrated voices calling rent increases "out of control." But while the numbers show housing costs are indeed climbing, Tulsa still offers a relative bargain compared to much of the country.

Current Rental Market Snapshot

According to rental websites like Apartments.com and Zumper, the average Tulsan pays between $900-$1,000 for an apartment. Here's how it breaks down by unit size:



Studios: $740-$770

One bedroom: Around $930

Two bedroom: $1,100-$1,200

Three bedroom: Close to $1,500

Location Makes a Difference

As with any city, where you live significantly impacts what you pay:

Downtown Tulsa commands premium prices, with one-bedroom apartments jumping to more than $1,300 per month.

Midtown also sees higher-than-average rents due to its popularity and amenities.

South Tulsa is experiencing the strongest demand, with rising rents reflecting that market pressure.

The Bigger Picture

Many newcomers say they moved to Tulsa specifically for more affordable housing. While costs are rising, that reputation still holds water.

The concerning news? Rents are increasing 1-4% annually across the city. However, this represents a significant slowdown from the dramatic spike seen from 2021 to 2022, when rental rates jumped more than 13% year-over-year.

How Tulsa Stacks Up

Despite the upward trend, Tulsa remains on the lower end of the housing cost spectrum. Compared to cities like Kansas City, Denver, or New York City, calling Tulsa home is still significantly cheaper.

The bottom line: Yes, rents are up. But for those seeking affordable housing options, Tulsa continues to offer better value than most major metropolitan areas.

