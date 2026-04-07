TULSA, Okla. — April is the height of our traditional tree pollen season in Oklahoma. Those that suffer from that form of allergies know this is the time for sniffling, sneezing and congestion.

Weather plays a big role in when and how much pollen is in the air. Warmth and sunlight help to bring trees to the stage to produce and release pollen. Wind is the biggest weather culprit in making the pollen airborne. Rainfall can suppress airborne pollen for a while as well.

WATCH: ALLERGIES: Tree pollen peaking in Green Country

ALLERGIES: Tree pollen peaking in Green Country

Dr. Tim Nickel with the Allergy Clinic of Tulsa says that the start of a downpour can temporarily enhance the surface pollen count in something he calls “thunderstorm asthma.”

In the first 5 to 10 minutes of a heavy rain, the drops can briefly stir up the pollen making allergy sufferers deal with a brief worsening of their symptoms. Thereafter, he says, the pollen will get smothered by the wet weather.

Our Tuesday pollen count was high to very high, mainly thanks to tree pollen. Oak pollen in particular is the most prevalent allergen of the day. Pecan, maple and cedar are known to produce copious amounts of airborne pollen as well in our area. Grass pollen season is also just getting started in early April and will peak from May into June.

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