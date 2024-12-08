Akdar Shrine held Christmas party for families to shop for toys

TULSA, Okla. — On Dec 8, Akdar Shine held their annual children’s Christmas party at their facility near 31st and Sheridan. The event provides parents with time to "shop" for donated Christmas toys while their children visit with Santa. Akdar Shine is an organization that helps children with illnesses, injuries, and disabilities.

Peggy Velasquez-Huerta attended the party. She showed 2 News the shopping haul for her daughter, two nieces, and her son, who has an ankle disability. She said having free time to shop will bring Christmas joy.

KJRH

"Just to have that, in case I don't have the money for presents or extra things or what they need, I get to think of the extra thing; that way, they can be so happy," said Velasquez-Huerta.

Velasquez-Huerta said staff from Akdar Shrine helps with rides to doctors' appointments. Staff said they also pay treatment expenses. Velasquez-Huerta said she's trying to share the Christmas party experience with those who need it.

"I would try to get extra things and give them to other people who probably wouldn't be able to come and get this," said Velasquez-Huerta.

Scott Eskridged with the Akdar Shrine, said he's happy to bring the Christmas cheer every year.

KJRH

"It's really good to see the faces; they all come together; they are in a welcoming atmosphere,” said Eskridge.

Eskridge said all of it was possible through sponsorship funds. This allowed volunteers to provide rows of toys for people like Velasquez-Huerta to choose from.

"Everything, all that is so helpful with everything, so yay," said Velasquez-Huerta.

To learn more about the Akdar Shrine, click here.

