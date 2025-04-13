AI Help: New app aims to assist people coping with mental health challenges

TULSA, Okla — Using AI has become increasingly common- and now one app is using it to try and provide people with mental health assistance.

Plurawl was launched last year to provide a new way for people to process their emotions through methods like journaling, recording emotions and speaking to AI.

Rafael Loya is a New York City local and has sworn by the app.

He's been using it since it launched.

“I wouldn’t be here without that app," he said. "I just want people to know more about what they’re missing out on.”

Loya said he struggled with drinking heavily and didn't realize how much of a problem it was until he started using Plurawl.

He said he had never had an experience like the app before that allowed him to express his own feelings.

“This tool which understood me in a more compassionate and empathetic way," said Loya. "I haven’t touched alcohol since May of 2024.”

Pabel Martinez is the creator of Plurawl and is a New York City native, but made the move to Tulsa.

“When I was in therapy for like four years, I would see my therapist once a week- but those other six days, I would still have anxiety, panic attacks and depression," he said. “I wanted to come to Oklahoma- specifically Tulsa to really make the impact that I wanna see for the rest of the world."

According to recent figures, Oklahoma ranked number five in the nation for any mental health illness, which is just one of the reasons Martinez made the big move.

“One of the first things we did when we launched the app was give it to our group of advisors who are all licensed therapists and psychologists," he said.

Martinez said he doesn't want the app to replace therapy, but to complement it.

He said he's heard many cases of people getting hung up on at mental health hot-lines and stories of people not being able to see their therapists while going through a rough time.

“On the lower end, it could be something like anxiety- worrying about an upcoming presentation," he said. "But on the high end, it could be something like self-harm.”

Based on the feedback Martinez has gotten, he’s confident the app is doing what it needs to do, but he’s working on some new developments, like voice calling.

While the app is only available for iPhone users, it is predicted to launch this year for Android users.

Rafael Loya isn't the only user benefiting from the app.

Martinez said he's gotten positive feedback on his app and is excited to keep developing it during his time in Tulsa.

For more information on the app, you can visit the Plurawl website here.

