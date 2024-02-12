AG Drummond dismisses Stitt supported lawsuit over education relief funds

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond assumed control and dismissed a State lawsuit Governor Kevin Stitt pursued against ClassWallet that blamed them for the misuse of education relief funds.

This new case is the second lawsuit that Drummond dismissed against ClassWallet. The lawsuits first came about after a federal audit revealed the misuse in spending of $31 million in Governor's Education Emergency Relief funds (GEER).

State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd also performed an audit in this case. In Byrd's report nearly 40,000 items were improperly purchased using the education relief funds. Some of these items included, video games, home appliances, furniture and Christmas Trees, according to the report.

The items totaled over $1.7 million and revealed the misuse of the GEER funds.



Previous story>>> Oklahoma attorney general drops ClassWallet lawsuit to reassess blame

During the pandemic Oklahoma was said to have used ClassWallet as a tool to distribute hundred of thousands in COVID relief funds to families with educational costs. However, Drummond said the Florida based company is not to blame for the misuse of the funds. Instead he is pointing the blame toward state officials.

“I have been clear and consistent in communicating with the Governor on this matter,” said Drummond. “I will not allow taxpayer funds and State resources to be wasted in pursuit of this meritless lawsuit.”

He said the state failed to provide oversight, use the internal controls offered through ClassWallet and create policies and procedures that would monitor the funds.

“The overwhelming evidence shows no oversight and no control measures and suggests that no one in your administration tried to shut off the spigot of these improper expenditures,” Drummond wrote in the Jan. 12 letter.

Drummond said this lawsuit is a waste of taxpayer dollars and leaves the state to possibly pay thousands in the defendant's legal fees.

