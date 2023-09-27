Afghan refugee families in Tulsa now need to file for asylum

TULSA, Okla. — Two years after re-settling in Oklahoma, many refugees from Afghanistan find themselves needing legal help to stay in their new homes.

"Because of the mass executions that we had seen by the Taliban and also the bad memories we had of the past regime of the Taliban, we felt we had to leave," Bibi Zainab Eshan told 2 News through an interpreter Tuesday.

Eshan worked in airport security helping allied forces in Kabul in order to provide for her five daughters.

They escaped late 2021 under temporary humanitarian parole to live in the U.S., eventually finding a home in Tulsa.

Her daughter Sadia told 2 News she enjoys making friends and studying at Dove Science Academy.

"The major I want to pursue is nursing. I have a fascination with biology and I want to help people," Sadia said.

Zainab said she's thankful for her Oklahoman neighbors and only wishes the government could also help her brothers who face expulsion from Turkiye.

"I'm so happy for the quality of education and quality of life (my daughters) have here and all the facilities. I just worry for the future of my brothers," she said.

Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma and YWCA Tulsa quickly stepped in for just about all 200 Afghan families who've settled in the Tulsa area.

The first year centered around finding places to live, work, and learn English. Now it's about being officially granted asylum, according to immigration attorney Kojo Asamoa-Caesar, a pro-bono attorney at Catholic Charities' Tulsa office working the Eshans' case.

"A lot of them literally came here with only the clothes on their back," Asamoa-Caesar said. "I've just found that they're very resilient."

He added without legal aid, Afghan refugees who now call Tulsa home would see their parole expire.

"That's why this has been so important, because they need to work, right? They need work authorization. A lot of them get benefits like food stamps and things of that nature," Asamoa-Caesar said. "And so it's very vital that they get this legal representation."

He added that all who have heard back from U.S. Customs & Immigration Services so far have been granted asylum status.

This means after at least one year, they can then apply for a green card.

The Eshans learned of their USCIS appointment later this year during their interview with 2 News.

Bibi Zainab was excited by the news and said she hopes to keep her daughters in Tulsa.

"I'll try my best to raise good kids and train them well so that they can serve the United states, Oklahoma, and people in the future, God willing."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

