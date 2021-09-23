First of 1,800 Afghan refugees begin arriving in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — The first family of about 1,800 incoming Afghan refugees arrived in Oklahoma last night, landing in Oklahoma City.

The Council of American-Islamic Relations says an interfaith delegation welcomed the refugees and gave them "welcome kits."

The kits included copies of the Qur'an, Islamic prayer rugs, PPE gear and hygiene products.

They were also given clothing consisting of donations from the community, and halal food from a local Muslim restaurant.

“It is an honor to work alongside our partners to serve these new neighbors as they settle in,” says CAIR-OK Civil Rights Director Veronica Laizure.

“CAIR Oklahoma is uniquely positioned to help make sure that their transitions are smooth, compassionate, and welcoming, and we are happy to be a part of this historic effort and welcome our Afghan friends to the Oklahoma family.”

About 1,000 refugees from Afghanistan are expected to be relocated to Oklahoma City and about 800 will be relocated to Tulsa as they flee the Taliban-controlled country.

Anyone looking to support the Afghan refugees can do so through CAIR here.

