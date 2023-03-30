Afghan women refugees work for first time at Ascension St. John

TULSA, Okla. — Several Afghan women refugees are working as housekeepers at Ascension St. John.

Many of them are working for the very first time.

Farima Rahimi is an Afghan refugee, who's lived in Tulsa the last year and a half.

She helped nine other Afghan women learn the housekeeping job at St. John by translating for them.

“I really understand how hard it is to come from a different country to a different country. Everything is different here," Rahimi said. "Different culture, different people, different language, and it’s hard. I really appreciate that they work here, and they support their family.”

Catholic charities made this possible by securing jobs for the women.

The organization says they're discussing expanding the program because it's been so successful.

