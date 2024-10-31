AERIAL FIREFIGHTING: Tulsa company, pilot behind 10 Tanker Air Carrier

TULSA, Okla. — Due to dry conditions and strong winds, Oklahoma experienced numerous wildfires in late October, and one resource used to put out the fires was created in Tulsa.

That's where the fire is attacked from the air using repurposed passenger jets. While not only designed in our city, the pilot who first took off with the life-saving tool has lived here since its creation.

"From when it was sketched out on a napkin. To see what it became and it's very rewarding," said Captain Jack Maxey.

He dedicated 40 years to flying, being the first to dump water and retardant from large jets.

While going from the Navy to commercial jets to prevent wildfire spread, Maxey is not shy of the air.

"When this program first started, I was working at Omni International out here at the airport, and the owner of that company came up with the idea of taking one of the older DC-10s that we had and turning it into a fire tanker airplane," Maxey said.

The planes have three tanks on the bottom, able to control how much is released at a time. Those tanks can hold 12,000 gallons and can dump within minutes, especially when time is vital.

"It was very light people were concerned about how heavy well we’re flying 2000 lbs below what we did with passengers, so it was like a rocket," said Maxey.

While it turned out to be heavily utilized as wildfires raged in the U.S. and locally, it was initially grounded as the founders tried to prove its effectiveness.

"You better have deep pockets and a lot of patience because while they’re excited to see something like this it’s hard to get anybody to make a commitment on it," Maxey said.

But the Department of Forestry, which is finding faith in the project, is now calling on pilots to help with even the largest fires.

The pilots must be dedicated and sometimes forced to drop everything when the call comes in.

"There’s stress involved with it. Danger involved with it and everything else and at the end of the day you’re getting something accomplished," said Maxey.

Since retiring from flying in 2015 Maxey’s proud of the legacy of service he helped inspire.

