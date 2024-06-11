Active storm season quickly depleting FEMA funds

TULSA, Okla. — It was a horrible destructive tornado season across the nation. With half the year left, FEMA could come close to running out of funds.

Over the spring, according to the Storm Prediction Center, we saw the second most amount of tornadoes on record since records started in 1950. Also, they said that more than 780 tornadoes were confirmed in April and May. NOAA has stated the U.S. had 11 extreme weather disasters exceeding 1 billion so far this year with a total price tag of a little over 25 billion.

While the official tornado season is over with...We still have the Atlantic hurricane season which runs through the end of November. Along with hurricane damage, hurricanes can spawn tornadoes too. NOAA is forecasting an 85 percent chance of an above normal season with 17 to 25 total named storms. Of those, 8 to 13 are forecast to become hurricanes, including 4 to 7 major hurricanes with a category 3 status or higher.

FEMA's funds could slip into the red by August by as much as 1.3 billion dollars. FEMA says it continues to work with Congress to get more money. If major damage from a hurricane occurs, they would have reserve funds for initial response and recovery operations.

