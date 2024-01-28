Activation Outreach Host block party for addiction awareness

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma ranks 5th in the nation for mental illness and 16% of Oklahomans struggle with substance abuse. One organization is looking to change those numbers by hosting rehab block parties.

Cookies, brownies and sandwiches were served at the Addiction Eviction block party to help Bristow deal with an ongoing problem.

"So Bristow has really been struggling with drug addiction and we do ministry every Sunday so we’ve really had to help a lot of people get out of that type of situation," Wisotsky said.

All this effort comes with one sole reason.

"We decided to have this event today to allow them the opportunity to sign up for rehabs," Wisotsky said.

Majel Wisotsky, the President and founder of Activation Outreach Ministries told me her community sees many kinds of drugs.

"Fentanyl is really bad here along with Methamphetamine and such and so were really trying to target that," said Wisotsky.

Dillon Crittenden Says this event means a lot to him and his community.

‘"It’s showing that we still care about our community that no matter what the struggles no matter what the addiction that we still have people that care about you" Crittenden said.

Activation Outreach is hosting more events in Okmulgee and plans on expanding to Tulsa.

