'Place of hope for young people': Friendship Church plans youth community center

TULSA, Okla. — A north Tulsa church is working to create a dedicated space for kids in the community. Friendship Church purchased two properties next door with the plan to turn them into the Harbor of Hope.

An older church and hope have been sitting next door to Friendship Church for years.

“It’s an answered prayer for us to be able to utilize for youth and children in our church and youth and children in our community,” said Friendship Church Senior Pastor Jamaal Dyer.

KJRH

He says the answered prayer was being able to purchase both buildings, with plans to create a youth center for the community called Harbor of Hope.

Friendship Church Senior Pastor Jamaal Dyer led us on a tour of the property on Dec 1.

“Ministry should go beyond the four walls of the church and so if we’re not ministering to the community then what really are we doing,” said Pastor Dyer.

He says the need for a bigger space for the church’s youth turned into a vision for a space for all of the community’s kids.

KJRH

“One of the programs that we will have in there is a tutoring program and a mentorship program, understanding the need for young people in this community to read on grade level and do math on grade level,” said Pastor Dryer.

Along with tutoring and mentorship, they plan to help with life skills, provide educational opportunities, classes for senior citizens, and sports.

“It’ll be a place of hope for the young people,” said Pastor Dyer.

He says it’ll be a safe place, a community hub, and a refuge.

“The old saying ‘it takes a village’ and the church is a part of that village in raising up our young people and providing adequate programming, adequate opportunities, and an adequate environment for them to stay off the street and have a safe place to land and to learn and to grow as individuals,” said Pastor Dyer.

Pastor Dyer says the goal is to open Harbor of Hope by the end of 2026. If you’d like to help in their mission, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

