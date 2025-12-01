Bartlesville proposing $35M in city improvement projects

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — On Dec. 1, the Bartlesville community was asked to weigh in on nearly $35 million worth of city improvement projects. City leaders said the plan could be a significant step for the city's future.

The improvements would come through approvals of sales tax-funded projects and a General obligation bond.

Margo Proctor has lived in Bartlesville all her life.

"I love Bartlesville, it's got great people and great stores," said Proctor.

Aaron Kirkpatrick with the city said this project could be vital.

"This project funds core services that we have to have," said Kirkpatrick.

Some of the proposed upgrades include street maintenance, police equipment upgrades, and new equipment for pools and parks. Once all of the exact teams for the bond are finalized, residents can vote to approve it on Feb 10, 2026.

"I'm happy for us that we can do that, I'm happy for us in Bartlesville," said Proctor.

Kirkpatrick said there will be no tax increase of any kind if approved.

"That's a good step forward, I mean, it's going to benefit everyone, not just the kids," said Proctor.

There could also be improvements to the city signage and the library. However, Proctor had questions about how this could impact her community.

"I don't want it to lose its small-town charm," said Proctor.

2 News brought this concern to Kirkpatrick.

"I don't worry at all if we'll maintain that small town feel… That is just who we are," said Kirkpatrick.

Proctor said she couldn't wait for a brighter future for the community.

"I just appreciate the fact that we can do this," said Proctor.

The vote is at Bartesville City Hall at 5:30 pm on Dec 1.

