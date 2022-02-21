A look inside Major League Fishing's studios in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — As northeast Oklahoma gets ready to host Bass Pro’s Tour Championship next month, we got a firsthand look at Major League Fishing’s studios in Tulsa.

The professional bass fishing league set up shop in Tulsa about three years ago, and they're now in stage 2 of the 2022 Bass Pro Tour.

This week anglers are competing on Lake Fork in Emory, Texas while MLF is broadcasting it all from right here in Tulsa.

“It’s a Tulsa-based company, Major League Fishing is so the Bass Pro Tour spawned from Major League Fishing. So, to be here, bring people into this area and give back to the community is great," says MLF host, Chad McKee.

The hosts and camera crew work on the set that’s inside the building while a truck outside works as the control room for the broadcast.

There are a lot of other crews out in the field that help make the broadcast possible.

“It’s a pretty complex system if you think about it," McKee says.

"But the ability to have cell coverage at all the fisheries we visit and then we have cameras out there that have units on them that allow the camera to go straight to the cell phone. That’s transmitted back to our central truck. We have ten different cameras out there; we have a camera in the boat with ten different anglers at any given time. Which allows us to cover a lot of the action."

McKee says the Bass Pro Tour is different than other tours when it comes to coverage.

"That’s kind of the uniqueness of what we've done with the bass pro tour is the coverage. Nobody has ever quite done it like this — with this many cameras and this many anglers being in the spotlight," says McKee.

MLF will broadcast the REDCREST tournament from March 25-27.

Anglers will fish on Grand Lake while MLF hosts an outdoor sports expo at the SageNet Center at Expo Square.

