'A little bit of normalcy': Barnsdall hosts first football game since tornado

BARNSDALL, Okla. — After tornadoes ripped through Barnsdall, the community came together for the first home game against the Oklahoma Union Cougars.

2 News ran into Stacey Harris; she said she attended, ready to take her mind off everything.

"Come out here and support them, 'cause a lot of them are still going through what they lost, so it's nice just getting back into a routine," Harris said.

When 2 News attended, people poured into the stands to join Harris in the search for that routine. 2 News found April Cole and Brittanie White right as they arrived for the game.

"This gives us a little bit of normalcy in a situation that has been very abnormal, so we're super excited," said Cole.

White said she's happy to return to everyday life.

"It lets you just do a bit of regular everyday football, just football in the fall time instead of worrying about anything else," said White.

While the town is still recovering, Cole said being able to attend a football game is a major step forward.

"This is just fun it just kind of lets it all loose and lets go have fun and support our kids and our students and lets go get it," said Cole.

To donate and support Barsndall's recovery, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

