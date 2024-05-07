'A little bit of hope': Volunteers show up in full force after Barnsdall tornado

BARNSDALL, Okla. — After a natural disaster, one of the first questions people ask is, how can I help?

That’s no different in the Barnsdall community, where people have come together to deliver water, check on neighbors, and provide supplies.

Here's aerial footage of Barnsdall:

Aerial footage of Barnsdall tornado damage

The Salvation Army organized right away to provide much-needed food in some of the hardest-hit areas.

“It was just devastating to see the loss of livelihood and the loss of homes,” said Cindy Fuller with the Salvation Army.

A view of the damage shows a community ripped apart. Neighbors lost homes and their sense of peace. In every tragedy, though, comes the people who show up to help.

“Everyone has a different type of loss, and we meet people on their worst day, so our hearts go out to them,” said Fuller. “We just hope we can offer a little bit of hope on their worst day.”

KJRH

The Salvation Army’s mobile unit is stocked. They have hot food, drinks, and snacks on hand. It’s a calling for the volunteers and workers.

“We anticipate and stand prepared to serve at a moment’s notice,” said Fuller.

Fuller said they were called in to help just hours after the tornado touched down. Nine people from Tulsa mobilized immediately.

They started at the high school in town, then moved to the hardest-hit areas to help first responders and people in the community.

The help didn’t stop there.

“There was so much generosity, just amazing,” said Kerry Denyer.



Kerry Denyer and Christy Hart came from Bartlesville after seeing the need in their neighboring town.

“We brought tons of waters, clean clothing, paper towels,” said Denyer.

They want to make sure the people helping search and clean up are fully stocked.

“They need everything here,” said Hart. “They truly do.

KJRH

Their supplies are at the high school and are being handed out to help those who need them.

Denyer and Hart said it’s the Oklahoma standard on display.

“It’s blowing us away people’s generosity,” they said. “We let people know what we needed, and probably 30 minutes later, I had a full truck to bring. We’ve met lots of people from Bartlesville. They’ve got family coming from Tulsa to help. I think people are just wanting to do whatever they can.”

You can visit helpsalvationarmy.org to donate or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

