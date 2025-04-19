Thousands gather in OKC for bombing remembrance ceremony

OKLAHOMA CITY — The sun rose on an overcast day at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Rain fell on the ground, along with the tears.

Thirty years after Oklahoma lost 168 friends and neighbors, thousands of friends and neighbors descended on the hallowed grounds.

For many mourners, the day started inside a nearby church, listening to speakers such as Sen. James Lankford, Gov. Kevin Stitt, and former President Bill Clinton.

After the two-hour-long service, mourners were guided by bagpipes to the field of empty chairs, just across the street on the memorial grounds.

“It’s a great experience and it reminds you of how great our God is, and his mercies and grace,” Teresa Merrill said.

Merrill was working in Tulsa when the bomb exploded. Her mom worked in downtown OKC, she said. Thankfully, her mother was OK.

Since then, Teresa has planted saplings from the Survivor Tree, returning on the anniversary to collect more seeds.

“I was living in Arkansas whenever I got my first seedling, and planted it …. where my parents were living, my mom has since passed,” Merrill said, “The tree kind of helps me remember her as well.

Todd Page, of Stillwater, was among the mourners too. He was in OKC the day the state changed.

“It looks like something you’d see out of another country,” Todd said, remembering seeing the initial news coverage.

Like many Oklahomans, his emotions are mixed between sadness, remembrance, reflection, and some anger.

“Somebody who was mad at the government .. This is, this is what really infuriates me … somebody who’s mad at the government should not take it out on innocent kids,” Page said.

The small chairs, in the Field of Empty Chairs, represent the children killed. Just one of the countless stark reminders around these hallowed grounds.

“So if you ever come to Oklahoma City, come by the memorial, and learn about what all … what happened,” Page said.

Visitors honor those who were killed, those who survived, and those changed forever.

The National Memorial and Museum is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. six days per week, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

