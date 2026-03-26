'A day at a time': Tulsa non-profit aims to help young adults overcome violence and crime

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa non-profit is opening a new space in east Tulsa to help people aged 15 to 24 get off on the right foot.

2 News Oklahoma heard from the Elevate Project to break down how it aims to bring about positive change for those needing help in English and Spanish.

Brittne Canizales, the Executive Director, said her inspiration for starting the Elevate Project in 2022 was her nearly 10 years of experience working with youth involved in the justice system.

“This whole idea and vision came from really wanting it to be more than just therapy, more than just kind of in and out of the door for services, but really a place that youth can come and find belonging," she said.

To help, Canizales has implemented one-on-one therapies with people 15 through 24 years old who have had run-ins with the justice system, as well as group substance abuse therapy.

Clients can get help in both English and Spanish, and it’s absolutely free.

When asked why she wanted to place the Elevate Project in east Tulsa, Canizales said she wanted to focus on serving the Hispanic community there.

"It's been known as a desert of services here, especially for youth. And so we really wanted to change that," said Canizales.

For anyone looking for help, you can call the non-profit at 918-248-0971.

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