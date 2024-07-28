'95% of my bones had a cancer in it' | Kellyville man fights rare Lymphoma

TULSA, Okla. — A 28-year-old Kellyville man is fighting a rare form of cancer.

Doctors told Chance Kidd he has just the seventh known case of this form of Lymphoma.

Kidd would wake up, have breakfast, and report to work. Just like millions of other Americans.

Consistently, around 11 a.m, he said, he would get sick.

“Didn’t realize that 95% of my bones had a cancer in it,” Kidd said.

He said it was a strange path to the diagnosis. One bad episode after another. Trips to the doctor, with almost no answers. Until he got the worst answer from an ER doctor.

“He actually said the word ‘lymphoma.’ As ignorant as it sounds, I didn’t even really know the word,” Kidd said. “I’d never considered cancers to be any part of a sickness. When I looked at my fiance, she was just crying. And it hit me that it was serious.”

Chance was at home in Kellyville when doctors told him he needed to go to an emergency room immediately. He went to the Saint Francis Glenpool location and then was transported to the main campus in Tulsa. The thirty-minute ambulance ride was one he’ll never forget.

“That was rough. You know, sitting there alone, just trying to figure out if this was really real or not,” Kidd said.

As Kidd would find out, it was very real. He’s living out of a short-term rental in Oklahoma City while he gets treatment at OU’s Stephenson Center.

He and his fiance have to wake up throughout the night to check for a fever.

If he has one, he has to head straight to the hospital. That is on top of the chemo treatments he gets several times per week.

It will be a rough ride; but family, namely his daughter, keep him motivated.

“Everybody loves me. I’ve got friends and family that have non-stop been texting me and every day that, hey, you’re gonna be OK. You’re gonna be better, it’s gonna be alright, so waking up to that really helps,” Kidd said.

Chance expects to get a PET scan in the next few weeks. That will determine his course of action going forward. Until then, he’s focused on the fight.

He’s sure he’ll win.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

