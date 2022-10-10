911 Aware Program helps domestic violence victims in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Collinsville Police Department started something unique to help victims in Oklahoma.

Collinsville police say the 911 call center often gets accidental calls from young children using old cell phones, so they decided to do something to not only stop that problem, but make a difference. Little do youngsters know, disconnected cell phones can still reach 911 dispatchers, according to the Collinsville Police Department.

Instead of giving disconnected cell phones to children, they can now be dropped off at the police station and officers will donate them to Tulsa's Domestic Violence Intervention Services Center, or DVIS. Officers have a stack of educational toy phones that they'll then give out to children in return.

Alice Worth, owner of Treasures of Worth Antiques in Collinsville, says she sees the importance even with her own loved ones.

“I have a grandson that’s five that has autism," Worth said. "He loves to play the games on it and he has no idea that he can call 9.1.1. from it."

In addition, she also had a friend that was a victim at one time.

“I have somebody that was close to me that was stalked, and her phone was her hotline," Worth said.

DVIS staff says that cell phones can be a critical tool for survivors, but they say their team is just trying to figure out the best way to set them up to give to survivors.

