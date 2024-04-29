86-year-old Holdenville woman's house destroyed twice in 1 year from storms

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — There are heavy hearts in Holdenville as residents grapple with not only devastating destruction to their homes, but with the loss of two people, one of them a 4-month-old infant.

As the sun rose on Monday morning, the devastation became clear. Homes like 86-year-old Judy Keesee’s appeared to be ripped at the seams.

Her niece, Stephanie Keesee spoke on her behalf.

“We were on the phone with Judy when it hit her house,” Stephanie said. “She said I think it's already hit. My husband said it's not, get down on the ground now. And about that time, we just heard boom through the phone, and it went dead.”

It is this very storm that changed the lives of so many over the weekend. Stephanie said her aunt is one of the lucky ones.

“It definitely wasn't her time to go, and she had God looking out after her,” she said. “There is no reason she should've lived through her house when you see the damage.”



Judy’s home was just repaired from storm damage nearly 7 months ago, and now, two weeks after moving back in, another devastating storm.

“It’s such a sickening feeling to see that go down and you feel just so helpless,” Stephanie said.

Although a childhood home built in 1919 is lost, those who made memories there are safe.

“It’s such a surreal thing to see all of these possessions that we grew up with, mementos, just shattered and on the floor,” Stephanie said.

As folks like Judy and her niece count their blessings, others are hoping to be the blessing by helping those who are now facing the unimaginable.

Up the road near Holdenville's main street is Boomerang Diner welcoming all to drop off donations for the Skeen family.

WATCH our initial coverage from the storms in Holdenville:

2 dead after tornado hits Holdenville

The Skeens lost their four-month-old in the storm. Officials said their mobile home took a direct hit.

Donations for the family include monetary donations as well as men’s, women’s, and children’s clothes.

Security State Bank in town is collecting donations, too, as well as the Healthy Hive in Shawnee.

The scars of the storm’s path now serve as a permanent reminder in the town of Holdenville, but a rainbow seen last night is giving hope.

“God promises that it's going to get better, and it gave me such hope and joy seeing that last night,” Stephanie said. “Things can be rebuilt, and we will hug those that lost somebody.”

