70-year-old Tulsa man killed in crash near Okmulgee

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 70-year-old Tulsa man is dead after a crash in Okmulgee County on March 17.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Ricci Barton died at the scene of the crash at State Highway 56 and North Mission Road.

OHP said Barton was pinned for more than an hour before being freed by the Okmulgee Fire Department using the Jaws of Life.

The other driver, a 26-year-old man, was taken to St. Francis in Tulsa in stable condition with multiple injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

