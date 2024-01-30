7-year-old hospitalized after being run over at Sapulpa elementary

SAPULPA, Okla. — A 7-year-old is hospitalized after being run over outside of Holmes Park Elementary, Sapupla police said.

Officers responded to the school around 8:30 on the morning of Jan. 30 after it was reported a driver hit a young child.

First responders said the child was alert before being transported to a Tulsa hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

Officers located the driver and said they are cooperating with the investigation.

2 New will update this story as we learn more.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

