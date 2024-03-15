7 miles of new river trails to connect Jenks and Tulsa

JENKS, Okla. — New trails will be coming to the Arkansas River connecting Jenks to the City of Tulsa.

The project will separate bicyclists and pedestrians from motorized vehicle traffic to make it safer for people on both sides of the river.

Allison Cook and Shannon Trombly enjoy walking the trails together along the Arkansas River and love the idea that more trails will be added.

"I’m so excited. If I'm not walking with my bestie over here, I'm running or taking my kids on the trail. They are actually in Jenks schools, and I do some distance running so you telling me, that just expands my area to do something different,” said Cook.

“'I think it's great and I'm pretty new to town still so I just love seeing the growth and expansion and my kids are also in the Jenks district so it will be really great to have more opportunities to have them outdoors,” said Trombly.

The Jenks city council approved an agreement with the Indian Nations Council of Government or INCOG for the design and installation of a multi-use trail along the west side of the Arkansas River.

Jenks voters approved a little over a million dollars, but it’s all part of a bigger 20-million-dollar project.

Along with the west bank, the east bank of the river will also see upgrades including sidewalks, crosswalks, traffic signals and bike sharing and electric vehicle charging stations.

It’s all about community connection, and the goal of this project is to help improve pedestrian and bicycle safety along the river.

Construction is supposed to start next year and take two years to complete.

