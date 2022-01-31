66th Annual Tulsa Boat, Sport, and Travel Show kicks off Monday

TULSA, Okla. — One of the country's largest outdoor recreation shows is happening right here in Tulsa on Monday.

The 66th annual Tulsa Boat, Sport, and Travel Show bring in thousands of outdoor enthusiasts.

Almost 11 acres of anything outdoor you can dream of: boats, RVs, campers - if it goes outside you can find it there.

It's a family event for all budgets and all activities. The Tulsa Boat, Sport, and Travel Show have called Tulsa home for more than 50 years.

Each year, nearly all the merchandise is sold. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, the show has plenty of toys to explore.

The event runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 at Sagenet Center.

Tickets are still available for purchase. They cost $10 a person and kids under 12 get in for free. There are also several discounts for veterans and first responders.

For more information about the event and how to purchase a ticket, head to the Tulsa Boat, Sport, and Travel Show's website.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --