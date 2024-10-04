5 Jenks students hurt in bus accident while returning from overnight trip

JENKS, Okla. — Five Jenks students are recovering after the district said they suffered "minor injuries" when a bus they were on was involved in an accident on Oct. 2.

The bus was bringing the students back to Jenks at the end of the Jenks Wild event.

In a message sent to parents, the district said the bus driver began to fall asleep and drifted over the shoulder before jerking the wheel left and hitting the highway barrier.

The driver was able to steer the bus to the side of the road and stop to await assistance.

During the incident, the district said five students suffered minor injuries due to the sharp, sudden movements and were taken to Saint Francis Hospital. They were all later released.

The district said the driver was terminated following the investigation and will no longer drive for any Jenks school. They were also cited by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for "inattentive driving resulting in collision."

Jenks Wild is a three-day, two-night overnight excursion where students engage in outdoor team-building activities, including hiking, canoeing, archery, and more. The event is held at New Life Ranch Flint Valley in Colcord, Oklahoma.

Here is the full message sent to parents:

Jenks Public Schools has concluded its review into the bus accident and there is additional information to share to give you a better understanding of what happened. The driver of the bus was falling asleep causing the bus to leave the highway and cross onto the shoulder. The driver jerked the wheel to the left and the bus moved across the highway and collided with a center barrier made of cables and metal posts. The bus swerved back across the highway before coming a stop on the shoulder. These sharp, sudden movements caused minor injuries to five students. Those students were transported by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital where they were later discharged. The bus driver was cited by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for “inattentive driving resulting in collision.” The driver’s employment with Jenks Public Schools was terminated. This individual will never drive again for Jenks Public Schools, and this incident has been reported to the Department of Transportation. Jenks Public Schools is grateful to the state troopers, JPS officers, paramedics, staff, and parents who assisted after the accident occurred. Counselors are available at West Intermediate for students or staff members. Thank you for your patience and understanding while the review of this accident was conducted. JPS Administration

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

