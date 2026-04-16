45 MONTHS IN PRISON: Jimcy McGirt sentenced after failing to register as a sex offender

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Jimcy McGirt, the 77-year-old man at the center of the landmark 2020 Supreme Court ruling involving tribal sovereignty, has been sentenced to 45 months in prison for failing to register as a sex offender and violating his probation.

McGirt was arrested in 2024 after failing to register as a sex offender. Federal investigators say McGirt knowingly failed to register as a sex offender and was living within a 2,000-foot radius of a park or playground.

He was arrested just months after he was released from prison. McGirt previously served 30 years after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child.

After serving his current sentence, McGirt will be on supervised release for the rest of his life.

McGirt ruling: Five years later

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

