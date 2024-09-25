36° N PROJECT: How close is north Tulsa to getting more affordable housing?

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News has been following the ongoing Phoenix 36° N Project since the announcement back in 2022.

The project aims to bring more affordable housing to north Tulsa through the Tulsa Housing Authority and Housing and Urban Development.

Two years later, we wanted to ensure everything is still going as planned.

We went to the construction site to see the process. The exterior four-story building is almost done, and we got a first look inside.

On the first floor, there's a bodega grocery store where residents can shop for fresh produce at a reduced price.

A two-bedroom, two-bath apartment is one of over 500 mixed income and sized units that will be available for residents.

Tulsa Housing Authority A concept design for the four-story Phoenix @ 36N, which is set to be located on the SE Corner of 36th Street N & Peoria Ave.

We asked Mike Betsworth, the operations manager of Key Construction, how he and his team are building the complex so quickly.

"We've got a great team of guys out here building this building. They spend a lot of time planning and preparing so that when we do get guys on site, we can build and go fast and do it right,” Betsworth said.

In 2022, the Tulsa Housing Authority began demolishing Comanche Community Park off 36th North and North Peoria to begin the 36N project.



Back in June, we attended the project's groundbreaking and listened to residents of north Tulsa, who had been ignored for affordable housing in previous years.

"All these different developments kind of all over Tulsa, we need that same time of investment here, so we're excited to see it, but we're also excited we aren't pricing people out of the neighborhood,” Rodalyn Abode said.

Ginny Hensley with Tulsa Housing Authority told us this project shows that the city is trying to gain the trust back of north Tulsa.

"One of those reasons that's been so important is that a lot of promises were made to this community over the years, so to see that this is happening. It's not just talk. There's action behind it,” Hensley said.

The next steps for this project are finishing the exterior, installing windows, putting the roof on the sheetrock, and painting.

Tulsa Housing Authority told us that as long as construction continues to run smoothly, they will begin the leasing process for future residents in the summer of 2025.

