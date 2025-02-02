Watch Now
31st Street closed for damaged gas line repair for part of Saturday afternoon, Feb. 1

A portion of 31st Street between Lewis and Harvard was closed Saturday, Feb. 1, because of a damaged gas line. It is now back open.

According to ONG, a third-party contractor struck a natural gas line in the 2800 block of east 31st Street. Gas service was turned off at that location.

2 News saw a crew working in the parking lot of John Knox Presbyterian Church. ONG did not specify if that was the location impacted by the damaged line.

The crew told us there was no danger to public safety. In an email, ONG confirmed there were no injuries.

