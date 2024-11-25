24 HOURS: Tulsa woman faces homelessness after landlords refuse minor repairs

TULSA, Okla. — After months of anxiety, Deborah Jones now has 24 hours before her landlord changes the locks and forces her to vacate her home of nearly three decades.

Since her home failed the annual landlord inspection over the summer, the rental support she received through the Tulsa Housing Authority is no longer valid. She's being told to find another place to live.

But she has nowhere else to go.

2 News shared Jones' housing struggles in Aug. 2024.

'I didn't do one thing wrong': Woman faces homelessness amid rental issues

"Heartbreaking," she said as she looked around her empty home. "I loved it here."

Since learning of the failed inspection over the summer, Jones has received notice after notice that she would need to vacate.

“First thing they did is start coming by here with a 5-day notice to move notice because I wouldn’t pay them what they wanted me to pay," said Jones. "Housing didn’t say I had to pay, this was something they did, but the rent had been paid.”

The latest notice from Sno Property Management gave her a 48 hour notice, before the locks are changed.

It's not for lack of trying, but Jones is responsible for finding a new home and hasn't had any luck. With one day left in her home, she faces being out on the street.

“Well, if they can’t physically pick me up and throw me out, I’ve just got to sit here until I find me a safe place.”

Almost every memory and moment, now sits on the curb or Jones got into storage.

She didn't pay her last month of utilities, so she could afford a storage unit for the majority of her belongings.

2 News' Stef Manchen called Sno Property Management to advocate for Jones. They took a message, and did not get back to us by the time of publication.

With time being of the essence, 2 News called THA for help for Jones. When asked for suggestions and resources for her, THA recommended connecting with Housing Solutions Tulsa.

We got in touch with Housing Solutions Tulsa CEO Mark Smith.

He took Jones' contact information down and said his team would get to work to try to find her a solution. With the tight turnaround, he didn't make any promises, but said they would do what they could to help.

