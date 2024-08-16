2025 Summer EBT Assistance not renewed: community reacts

TULSA, Okla — As of now, families will not be able to take advantage of the Summer EBT Food Assistance Program going into the 2025 school year.

The program provides low-income families with $40 a week per child during the summer to put food on the table.

The state of Oklahoma has opted out of providing it for families for the second year in a row.

Many people and organizations had a lot to say on the issue.

Governor Stitt's staff sent 2 News this statement when we reached out.

2 News took to the city to find out what the community thinks of the decision.

Laura Hernandez is a volunteer with La Cosecha food pantry and hopes that the program will make a comeback.

She had access to the EBT Program before the state opted out.

(Translation from Spanish)

"I have three older kids and they eat a lot," she said.

"Having to make three meals a day during the summer is tougher than when they go to school, because we then have to pay for more food."

CEO of Hunger Free Oklahoma, Chris Bernard, said the government is responsible for helping with food insecurity.

"The Oklahoma standard includes government, we need the government to do their part," he said.

"The only way they guarantee every kid gets covered in the state is for the state to run the program."

Bernard said there may still be hope to opt into the program if the state does change its mind.

"They could ask the USDA for an exception," he said.

"It's a waiver saying 'we missed the deadline, but we'd still like to do it."

The state will officially have another chance to opt into the program for 2026 next year.

ESPAÑOL: Una versión de esta historia en Español esta disponible aquí

