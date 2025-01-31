2025 RESOURCES: Celebrating Black History Month in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — February in Black History Month — a designated time to highlight and honor the contributions of Black Americans to our history and our future.

Here's a list of events and resources in Tulsa for Black History Month 2025. If you know of an event not on our list, let us know!

EVENTS

AfroFest 2025: Feb. 1 at the Greenwood Cultural Center (322 N. Greenwood Ave.) from 5-9 p.m.

12th Annual Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival: Feb. 1 at the Historic Big 10 Ballroom (1624 E. Apache St.) from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Celebrate Black History Month with A Walters Way Foundation: Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. at 573 N. Memorial starting at 2 p.m.

RESOURCES

Find local Black-owned businesses and restaurants here.

Visit the Greenwood Rising museum to learn more about Black history in Tulsa.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

