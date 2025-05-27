Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa Police close portion of 15th and Denver for investigation

Tulsa Police on scene at 15th and Denver, close off portion of street
KJRH
Tulsa Police on scene at 15th and Denver, close off portion of street
Tulsa Police on scene at 15th and Denver, close off portion of street
Tulsa Police on scene at 15th and Denver, close off portion of street
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are responding to an incident at the intersection of 15th and Denver in downtown Tulsa. It currently involves the Quiktrip at that location, but it is unclear if the incident started or involved the Quiktrip.

There are multiple units on scene. Police have also closed off the northbound lane of Denver Avenue starting at 15th Street.

Tulsa Police have not provided any information on what is being investigated. 2 News has A crew on scene waiting to learn more and talking to people nearby. We will bring you updates on-air and online as we get them.

Tulsa Police on scene at 15th and Denver, close off portion of street

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US