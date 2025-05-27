Tulsa Police close portion of 15th and Denver for investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are responding to an incident at the intersection of 15th and Denver in downtown Tulsa. It currently involves the Quiktrip at that location, but it is unclear if the incident started or involved the Quiktrip.

There are multiple units on scene. Police have also closed off the northbound lane of Denver Avenue starting at 15th Street.

Tulsa Police have not provided any information on what is being investigated. 2 News has A crew on scene waiting to learn more and talking to people nearby. We will bring you updates on-air and online as we get them.

