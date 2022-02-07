2022 legislative session begins, Governor Kevin Stitt to speak

TULSA, Okla. — It's the start of a new legislative session and Governor Kevin Stitt will be speaking his State of the State Address Monday.

This will be Gov. Stitt's fourth State of the State Address. He will be presenting his executive budget proposal and delivering his annual speech discussing some of Oklahoma's hottest topics.

The budget proposal is set to emphasize healthcare, education, infrastructure, and finding new ways to bring business to the state.

A record-high $10.3 billion has been appropriated for next year's budget. That's about $2 billion more than 2021's budget.

But even with extra funds, Gov. Stitt says he expects spending to remain relatively flat which means no big changes are coming.

A Republican-backed policy change could also be discussed during the address. The change would allow parents to use state tax dollars for a child's education to follow them to another school.

This policy change comes after Gov. Stitt submitted a request back in Nov. 2020 to audit the Oklahoma State Department of Education for the evidence of misuse of funds found in the Epic Charter Schools audit.

Gov. Stitt and Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson say they want to keep at least $2 billion in reserves in case of future economic issues in the state.

