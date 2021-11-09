2021 Tulsa Christmas Parade details, route announced

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Christmas Parade committee announced new details Tuesday for this year's operation of one of the city's holiday traditions.

Last year's Tulsa Christmas Parade had to be turned into a drive-thru event due to COVID-19 concerns.

The 2021 running of the parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. with a modified downtown route to account for construction on Boston Ave.

2 News Oklahoma The modified 2021 Tulsa Christmas Parade route

The parade will still conclude with a free festival and be a part of the Winterfest celebration at the BOK Center.

The parade is free to attend.

Applications are available here for organizations looking to participate.

“We welcome any festive entry that would like to join us in Making Spirits Bright in downtown Tulsa this year,” said Jessica Gullo, director of the Tulsa Christmas Parade.

“Entries are open through Nov. 28 and we’d like to put a special call out to school and community bands to come participate. While we will have a new route this year, we’ve worked hard to ensure the updated route still includes the historic stretch of Boston Avenue, which has become an iconic backdrop to the parade’s nearly century-long procession. We’re grateful to everyone who has had a part in bringing this year’s parade to life.”

This year's parade theme is "Making Spirits Bright."

