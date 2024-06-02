2 YEAR ANNIVERSARY: A look back at the Saint Francis shooting

TULSA, Okla. — June 1st honored the second anniversary of the Saint Francis shooting that killed four at the Saint Francis Natalie Building.

On that day in 2022, multiple 911 calls from patients and doctors alerted law enforcement to the active situation.

Chief Executive Officer of Saint Francis Health Systems Dr. Cliff Robertson wishes the day never happened.

"We would give anything to go back to May 31st and have June 1st never have happened. But we can’t. So how do we move forward together in the best way that we can?" said

Without hesitation, Tulsa police officers and Saint Francis security darted to the second floor where gunfire rang out.

That was home to the Warren Clinic of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine Center.

Last year, 2 News talked with the officers who bravely went in hoping to confront the shooter.

"There are sometimes where you say, 'This probably isn’t anything.' And there are other times where you think, 'this is legit.' For some reason, this one felt legit. I think it was the number of callers and the amount of information we had come in," said TPD Officer Jon Grafton.

While most would avoid harm, a variety of law enforcement officers ran towards the active situation.

They presumably saved countless lives. Sadly four succumbed to their injuries. Those four weigh heavily on the hearts of the Tulsa community.

Dr. Preston Phillips was a man of faith and service.

Remembering Dr. Preston Phillips

Dr. Stephanie Husen was described by family as caring and compassionate.

Remembering Dr. Stephanie Husen

Amanda Glenn was a dedicated mother and an enjoyable spirit.

Remembering Amanda Glenn

William Love was a man whose last name encapsulates his loving nature.

Remembering William Love

Four people gone too soon.

In the aftermath, the phrase ‘Saint Francis Strong’ echoed, sharing a message of love and care for the Tulsa community.

"We saw it in the days following the tragedy when every day Tulsans sought ways to show their love for this team at Saint Francis," said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

2 News was told that the health group held private remembrance ceremonies for families and friends. Tulsa continues to remember the four fondly honoring their lives and legacies.

