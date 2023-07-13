2 more charged for involvement in 2022 theft of vintage Shelby Mustang

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police officers arrested the final two people allegedly involved in the theft and destruction of a $200,000 Shelby Mustang on Wednesday.

TPD has already arrested Nicholas Chamberlin and Daniel Martinez in connection to the theft.

Officers found and arrested Roy and Toni Morris on warrants Wednesday — a year and a half after the crime.

The news of their arrest comes days after 2 News learned that the classic car owner is planning to sell around half of his collection.

A timeline of events from court documents is:

On Jan. 8, 2022, the owner of a vintage Shelby Mustang reported it stolen from his warehouse after he found the fence cut and the garage door pried off the hinges, according to court documents.

Tulsa Police Department Tulsa police say someone stole the rare 1967 Shelby Mustang GT outside of downtown in the city's Pearl District on Jan. 7, 2022.

The owner stored classic cars in the warehouse and had just moved them from another warehouse with the help of a local moving company.

Police were told by the owner that the only people who would know where his car collection was were the moving company and a few close associates.

Detectives reviewed nearby surveillance cameras and said they saw four people near the warehouse — two appearing to be on the lookout and two walking to the warehouse.

The victim's car was seen driving away shortly after late at night on Jan. 7, 2022.

After asking the public and the local news for help in the case, TPD received a tip that the vehicle was found in Mounds, Okla.

The vintage car was found in a field completely destroyed.

Tulsa Police Department A photo of a vintage Shelby Mustang GT found in Mounds on Jan. 28, 2022, three weeks after it was stolen in Tulsa's Pearl District.

They then reviewed local surveillance video, which showed occupants of the victim's car and a Jeep Compass at a gas station struggling to get the Mustang running.

The occupants of the two cars then pushed the Mustang out of the gas station parking lot until it was out of view of the camera.

Security footage at a QuikTrip eight miles away shows the Jeep filling up a gas container and driving back in the direction of the first gas station.

Police released photos of the suspects from the QuikTrip surveillance videos and learned from the public that two of the people pictured were Roy Morris and his wife Toni.

A third woman, Christina, was also identified in the footage, but her charges have since been dismissed.



Police were then able to connect Roy and Toni Morris with an employee of the moving company named Nicholas Chamberlin.

Court documents say Roy is Nicholas' dad.

Christina told police that Roy, Toni, Nicholas and Nicholas' friend Daniel Martinez had talked about stealing the Mustang while at her apartment on Jan. 7, 2022. The four of them, without Christina, left and stole the Mustang, she said.

She said the four returned after yelling at each other and arguing about how the theft didn't go to plan and that the car was out of gas.

Christina told officers that she took the four to a gas station to get gas for the Mustang.

Court documents say Christina, Nicholas, and Danny then went back to Christina's apartment, and Roy and Toni left in the Mustang.

With this information from Christina, detectives were able to get a search warrant for Nicholas' phone and were able to track his location during the theft, which aligned with Christina's story.

Nicholas is due in court on Sept. 8 for sentencing. He pleaded guilty to larceny of an automobile and second-degree burglary.

Daniel Martinez pleaded guilty to the same charges and was sentenced to a year in jail.

Roy and Toni Morris are facing the same charges. 2 News will update this story here as their case progresses.

