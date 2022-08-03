Tulsa police still searching for 1967 Shelby Mustang thieves

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for the people suspected of stealing and chopping up a vintage car in early 2022.

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office charged Nicholas Chamberlin, and Toni and Roy Morris for the theft of the 1967 Shelby GT Mustang in January — a car worth about $200,000. Court records show Chamberlin appeared before a judge after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

An arrest warrant was also issued for Toni and Roy Morris, but they never turned themselves in, and they still haven’t been found.

“They definitely had ample amount of time to flee this area and we believe that they knew this was coming," says Tulsa Police Lt. Chase Calhoun. "It was kind of a domino effect, once the pieces starts to fall, they knew the gig was up, they knew warrants would be issued for their arrests and so we believe that’s when they left this area."

Court documents show in early June, Chamberlin pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was supposed to have a preliminary hearing at the end of June but records show he never showed up and another arrest warrant was issued.

“We did receive information that they left this part of the state and possibly went to another state so we are actively asking the public to provide any information they may have to their whereabouts,” Calhoun says.

One other suspect is also facing charges related to this crime. Daniel Martinez’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 16.

All four are charged with Second-Degree Burglary and Larceny of an Automobile.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --