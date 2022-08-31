Man pleads guilty to stealing rare Shelby Mustang

TULSA, Okla. — One of the suspected thieves being accused of a rare vintage car back in January pleaded guilty to all his charges, according to court documents.
Daniel Anthony Martinez appeared in court before a judge on Aug. 29 and plead guilty to his charges of larceny and second-degree burglary.
Tulsa police say someone stole a 1967 Shelby Mustang GT outside of downtown in the Pearl District on Jan. 7. The car's estimated worth, at the time, was up to $200,000.
Here's a look at the car before someone stole it:
Here is how the car looked when police recovered it, weeks after the theft was reported:
TPD later found and arrested Nicholas Chamberlin on charges of larceny of an automobile and second-degree burglary. Charges were also filed for Martinez, as well as Toni and Roy Morris on suspicions of being involved in the theft.
Since then, Chamberlin and Martinez have appeared in court but both Toni and Roy Morris have not turned themselves in. An arrest warrant is out for Toni and Roy Morris and their whereabouts are still unknown as of Aug. 31.
Martinez got a one-year sentence as a result of his guilty plea.
Chamberlin's preliminary hearing is scheduled to happen on Sept. 6.
